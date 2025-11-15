GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.75.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 50.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

