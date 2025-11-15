Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Genpact by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 193.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

