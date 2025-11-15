Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $750,004.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.