Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.0769.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $90.05 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 20.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 263,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

