Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.9333.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $235.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 49.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 462,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Globant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

