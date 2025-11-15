GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after buying an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after acquiring an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GoDaddy by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.