Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

