Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 331,817 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,780,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,730,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 15.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.