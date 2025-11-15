Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenfire Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greenfire Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenfire Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of GFR stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Greenfire Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFR. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 95.8% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 1,613,198 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,803,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

