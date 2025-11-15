Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GYRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.54 million, a P/E ratio of 799.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Gyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

