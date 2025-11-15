HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for ZNTL FY2025 Earnings

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.