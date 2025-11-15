HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of MDGL FY2025 Earnings

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($9.99) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($15.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $568.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.31 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $54.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $96.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $529.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $544.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total value of $3,243,740.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665,488.62. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,921.13. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 41,274 shares valued at $19,226,568. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.