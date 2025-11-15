HC Wainwright Predicts Lower Earnings for WAVE Life Sciences

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,100. This trade represents a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,466 shares of company stock worth $2,404,666. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

