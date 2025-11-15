Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 190.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100,457 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 539,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

