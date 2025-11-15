Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.55 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,978.79. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

