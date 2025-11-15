Heritage Distilling (IPST) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Heritage Distilling alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling -254.24% N/A -65.59% Heritage Distilling Competitors 6.03% 7.14% 3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.08 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.61

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 399 1535 1513 62 2.35

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Heritage Distilling’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Distilling competitors beat Heritage Distilling on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.