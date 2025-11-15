Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE HI opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 203.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 622.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

