Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HHH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HHH stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $87,538.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,757.16. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.