HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 314,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 34.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 117,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 38,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in HSBC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.