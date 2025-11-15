HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 61.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 952,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 58,999 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,927,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 847,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

