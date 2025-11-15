Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $313.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

