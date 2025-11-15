Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYLN. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYLN

Hyliion Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.35. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 222,798 shares in the company, valued at $349,792.86. The trade was a 41.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,546,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 258,264 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 12.6% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 999,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 171.4% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.