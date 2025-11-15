Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October $ZOCT Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the second quarter valued at $103,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 223,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Performance

Shares of ZOCT opened at $26.66 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

