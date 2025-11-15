Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC Stock Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BATS UDEC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.