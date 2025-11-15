Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.4545.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $250.73 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.65. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

