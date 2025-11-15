Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIN. Zacks Research cut Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IIIN

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.9%

About Insteel Industries

IIIN stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21.

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.