Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Position Reduced by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.