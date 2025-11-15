Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 20,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $395,019.32. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,093,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,758,539.68. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 986,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,447,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.