InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 642.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.7%

InterDigital stock opened at $348.44 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.58 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.08.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,725.95. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

