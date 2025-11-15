International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Activity at International Paper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,047,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,784,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in International Paper by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,386,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,175,000 after purchasing an additional 902,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -70.88%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.