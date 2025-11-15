Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 8.77% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 591,270 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 217,548 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 164.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 268,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 167,092 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000.

BATS:ICLO opened at $25.64 on Friday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

