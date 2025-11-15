Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $125.96.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

