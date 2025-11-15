Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.
The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
