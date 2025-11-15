Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37,222.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

