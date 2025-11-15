Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA opened at $23.28 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.