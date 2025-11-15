Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $75.53. Approximately 3,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.5701.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

