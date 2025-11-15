iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.24. 2,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

