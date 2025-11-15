iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $129,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $470.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

