iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

