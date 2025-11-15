iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,918.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

