iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.69 and last traded at $89.7150. 3,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.34% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

