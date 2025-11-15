iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

