Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,095,000 after acquiring an additional 372,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

