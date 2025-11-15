James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,588,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

