Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 819,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,013 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,893,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE:JEF opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

