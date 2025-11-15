JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. HSBC increased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

