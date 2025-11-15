JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Holdings Raised by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

