Kellanova $K Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Kellanova by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,429,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kellanova by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 100,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of K stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

