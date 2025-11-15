Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

