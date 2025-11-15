Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.80 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -197.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.66%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $49,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,929.62. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the second quarter worth $56,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

