Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.5789.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.